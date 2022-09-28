WATERTOWN — Heather Anderson had a good reason to miss her weekly trip down to the Greater Watertown-North Country Farm & Craft Market last week.
She was in the hospital having her daughter, Presley.
But she was back at the market on Wednesday picking up some veggies with husband Mark and their week-old baby.
The farmers market season is winding down after its 47th year. Vendors will be bringing their wares one more time next week as the longest running farmers market in the north country comes to a close.
“We’ll see you next week,” the young mother told the two women staffing the Simmons Farms booth, one of the veteran vendors at the farmers market along downtown’s Washington Street.
On a chilly, cloudy fall afternoon, Alexandra and Danny Maichin-Wu, owners of Country Roads Family Farm in Pamelia, had just some homegrown eggs, Linzer raspberry cookies and delicate Hazelnut cakes remaining from the inventory that they brought with them early on Wednesday morning.
“I’ve seen some of the same people every week, the same faces,” Mrs. Maichin-Wu said.
Shari Simmons said it seemed like it was the first season that people felt more at ease shopping at the market without worrying about the COVID-19 pandemic from the last two years.
“They just wanted to get out,” she said.
The market began with nearly 50 vendors last May, but as the season went on, there weren’t as many showing up every week. On Wednesday, there were big gaps between vendors.
Kayla S. Jamieson, president of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce, said that happens every year after the kids go back to school.
It also was a difficult year for some vendors to find enough helpers to staff their booths because of the labor shortages that has hit all workforce sectors, she said.
“We’re very happy with the overall success of it,” she said.
The chamber already started planning for next year’s farmers market. In recent weeks, she’s chatted with vendors to see what they thought about the season and what changes they’d like to see.
She’s heard from some vendors who were equally as happy with the way things went, she said.
Vanessa L. Gilbert, who owns Tug Hill Artisan Roasters with her husband Scott, said they had a profitable year. However, she, too, noticed that some vendors weren’t there every week.
“They have to make sure that it’s worth their while to come,” she said. “If it’s not, they won’t come.”
For the past three years, Sam Nicotra, his wife Alma and an employee drive 70 miles from their farm in Kirkville in a 10-wheeler full of veggies and fruits every week.
They’ve seen a 25% to 30% percent increase in sales from last season, Mr. Nicotra said.
“We probably sell more than the other vendors here,” he said.
It was the fifth year that Jerry and Cathy Sherman, who own C & J Kettle Corn, sold their popular kettle corn.
In 2017, they bought the business from his uncle and aunt, Steve and Diane Rutigliano, who retired after pitching their vendor’s tent and selling their kettle corn for 17 seasons.
It was just the second week that rain put a damper on the farmers market, Mr. Sherman said.
“It was a pretty good season,” he said.
They plan to be back at next year’s market.
