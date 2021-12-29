EVANS MILLS — Watertown developer Michael E. Lundy announced plans Wednesday for a 30-acre business park along Route 11 in the town of LeRay.
The project, called Freedom Commons Business Park, will consist of 10 available building lots and will include a combination of business, retail and commercial interests, Mr. Lundy said in a prepared statement.
The park to be established by the Lundy Group of Companies will be located between Freedom Plaza and Walmart on Route 11, combining with previous Lundy Group projects and properties of Auto Zone, Big Apple Plaza and Freedom Plaza. Mr. Lundy said Herrick Drive, which runs behind Taco Bell and near Candlewood Suites, will be extended to Freedom Plaza Drive and a corresponding traffic light at Route 11.
He said this will give the business park access to two traffic signals, Route 11 road frontage and proximity to the main gate of Fort Drum and the Interstate 781 exchange at Route 11.
“This is a great location and property which has strong visibility and all the factors necessary for a business to be successful,” Mr. Lundy said in his statement.
The property for the park was acquired from Columbia Development Companies, Albany.
Mr. Lundy said the new business park is a continuation of a strategy to provide shovel-ready sites for businesses to build new or expand. He said the sites offered will have already gone through the zoning, planning and permitting process and will have the required infrastructure, saving a potential tenant the time and expense of accomplishing these steps themselves.
“Business parks like this are really the best option for new business space or expansion in today’s market,” he said. “The days of an individual business purchasing a piece of property to develop or build upon are not very practical.”
Mr. Lundy said his companies have proven the method can be successful, citing previously completed projects including Mill Creek Park in Lowville, Franklin Place in West Carthage, Washington Medical and Professional Complex in the town of Watertown and the Thousand Islands International Agricultural and Business Park, also in the town of Watertown.
He said the site plan approval process is expected to begin shortly with the goal of making the sites shovel-ready by spring 2022.
