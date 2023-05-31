MetalCraft awarded $31M Coast Guard contract

Watertown’s MetalCraft Marine Inc. has been awarded a $31 million contract to build one if its high-speed Interceptor patrol boats for the U.S. Coast Guard. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — MetalCraft Ma/rine Inc., a Kingston, Ontario-based company that has manufacturing operations in Watertown and Cape Vincent, announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a $31 million contract from the United States Coast Guard (USCG) as part of the Long-Range Interceptor (LRI) III program.

This is the second contract MCM, which has a manufacturing location in the Jefferson County Corporate Park, has received for the design and construction of their 11-meter high-speed Interceptor patrol boat.

