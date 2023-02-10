WATERTOWN — So the city owns a golf course.
Just what did it get for a $3.4 million purchase of the assets of the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park, which the city plans to operate this season?
First and foremost, it got 63.84 acres of land that is surrounded by existing parkland. That was the stated intention by the City Council members who pushed for purchase of the club, whose owner, Michael E. Lundy, indicated he may otherwise put housing there if the sale was not consummated.
The three council members in favor of the purchase — Patrick J. Hickey, Lisa A. Ruggiero and Clifford G. Olney III — argued they were preserving the land as parkland for the benefit of future generations. The council’s remaining two members, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Sarah V. Compo Pierce, were opposed to the purchase, expressing concerns about the price and the city’s inexperience at running a golf course.
According to the asset purchase agreement, the price of the land was $2.1 million.
The clubhouse, which the city recently learned needs electrical work, cost $450,000. But according to the agreement, Mr. Lundy has placed $100,000 into an escrow account with his attorney to cover contingencies, such as the electrical work. Mr. Lundy has also publicly said he would pay for the work.
Other assets, such as golf carts and restaurant and maintenance equipment, are valued in the agreement at a total of $850,000. Perhaps not coincidentally, that is the amount Mr. Lundy agreed to pay Prime LLC and Ives Hill Country Club, whose principals are P.J. Simao, for a deed restriction stating that Ives Hill will forever drop from an 18-hole golf course to a 9-hole course.
While this was a private deal between Mr. Lundy and Mr. Simao, the benefit to the city is that it now owns the sole 18-hole course in the city, making it more competitive for attracting golfers and tournaments.
Although there is no dollar value able to be placed on it, the city also obtained a general release from Mr. Lundy regarding a notice of claim he filed against the city, Mr. Olney and Mrs. Ruggiero over their attempts to prevent golf club patrons from parking on city-owned parkland. A notice of claim is a necessary precursor to any lawsuit against a municipality, but no lawsuit was ever filed.
Along with the electrical issues at the clubhouse, Mr. Lundy has also agreed to complete, before April 1, a new green, irrigation system and tee box at hole 9 and a new tee box at hole 6. All greens will be aerated and one of two pumps in the clubhouse for the course’s main irrigation system will be replaced.
The other big-ticket items the city now owns are 60 golf carts. Sixteen of the carts are gas operated, while 44 are electric. There are 22 electric charging stations included and all the electric carts will have new batteries, as of 2021 or 2022.
The deal further includes an events tent, with 45 8-foot plastic folding tables, 26 32-inch round folding cocktail tables and 175 plastic folding chairs. There are multiple mowers and tractors, along with fertilizers, fungicides, insecticides and herbicides, along with hundreds of glasses, silverware, 137 soft-sided six-pack coolers and six larger coolers, among hundreds of other restaurant and golf course equipment the city has acquired.
Mr. Lundy and his sister, Colleen, have agreed to assist the city in “maintaining” all anticipated golf tournaments and leagues for the 2023 season.
The agreement says the course will “be ready to play” by April 1, weather permitting.
