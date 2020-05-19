WATERTOWN — Renzi Foodservice has begun offering curbside pickup and residential home delivery within the city and town of Watertown.
The locally owned business on Monday introduced its new online marketplace, “Renzi Market,” which the company says will provide the public a new outlet to safely source essential food and supplies online and shop from home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
“We are excited that the Renzi Market will allow us to provide high-quality products right from our family to yours,” Jude Renzi, CEO of Renzi Foodservice, said in a statement. “This is an incredibly challenging time for so many individuals, and our goal is to adapt our business to address gaps in the supply chain and better serve local families in our community.
Renzi, founded in 1977, distributes food and other items to restaurants and food services. Restaurants throughout the state have closed for on-premise service since March 16 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The company said that in addition to the convenience of online shopping and delivery, benefits of Renzi Market include a new opportunity to support the local community by sourcing grocery essentials and specialty items from a local, family-owned company, including products from local farms and manufacturers; confidence that food is being handled and delivered by specialized foodservice distribution staff with refrigerated, temperature-controlled vehicles, adhering to the highest safety and sanitation protocols; and access to hundreds of restaurant-quality products from trusted partners, including exclusive foodservice items and national retail brands.
The online market will offer hundreds of items, including fresh and frozen meat and seafood, dairy, produce, bread and baked goods, pantry and frozen grocery items, paper products and more.
All orders must be placed on the Renzi Market online ordering website.
Curbside pickup at Renzi Foodservice headquarters, 901 Rail Drive, is available to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The public will not be permitted inside the facility.
Contactless home delivery is available for those who reside within the city and town of Watertown. Delivery days are Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, including specific details, requirements and instructions on how to order online for curbside pickup and home delivery, visit RenziFoodservice.com/RenziMarket.
