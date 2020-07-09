Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.