WATERTOWN — The Salmon Run Mall is ready to open on Friday with significant changes to its safety and sanitizing policies and procedures.
The mall is also operating under modified hours, with shorter hours in place. The hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Some venues, including restaurants, may have different operating hours.
The safety and cleaning guidelines are in accordance with the state’s rules for the Phase IV reopening of the north country economy. The mall and tenants have been readying for the opening.
The changes include: wearing face coverings; social distancing of 6 feet; enhanced cleaning and sanitizing: enhancements to air circulation and filtration systems; proactive touchless disinfecting; hand sanitizer stations and curbside pickup.
There also will be daily health screenings for mall employees, security personnel, housekeeping employees and all contractors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.