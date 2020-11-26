WATERTOWN — Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Small Business Saturday in Watertown will be going virtual this year.
Normally, shoppers eager to support local businesses pack the Paddock Arcade to look for those perfect holiday gifts sold by vendors and shops on Small Business Saturday.
But the annual event to promote local businesses is adapting to online sales during this year’s Local Saturday Virtual Market and Concert.
Watertown First, a local group that helps boost and raise the visibility of local business in downtown Watertown, again organized the event and is hosting it.
“If you feel uncomfortable going into a store, you can still shop online,” said Cody J. Horbacz, executive director of Watertown First. “If you do feel comfortable, you can still go and shop.”
Not knowing what might be happening during the Thanksgiving weekend this year, Watertown First decided to switch to a virtual model months ago, he said.
In recent weeks, coronavirus cases are on the increase in Jefferson County.
While there won’t be caroling and vendors setting up shop in the Paddock Arcade, the virtual event’s main goal is to get shoppers to shop at local businesses during the holiday season.
“This is going to be as important for local businesses as our regular Small Business Saturday,” Mr. Horbacz said.
The event kicks off Friday night with several “creator businesses” showcasing their products that night and another six on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
While virtual or not, no Small Business Saturday event would be a festive occasion without Santa Claus.
The “Man in the Red Suit” will go live Saturday at 11 a.m. by reading a story. He’ll also read kids’ wish lists they can drop off in a Santa box at the entrance to the county’s indoor mall.
On Saturday, Kitchen Witches Soaps will get a chance to present the company’s special holiday lotions and soaps during a live event at Abbey Carpet at 11:45 a.m.
The fledgling company got its start just about a year ago and has been growing ever since, first by offering its products to friends and family and then through special events, said co-owner Cathy Stenfeldt.
She and her daughters Angela Rolfe, a licensed esthetician who specializes in skin treatments, and Cassia Stenfeldt, who handles the company’s outreach efforts, began making their products at the mother’s workshop on in Adams.
“We’re very excited,” the mother said. “Everywhere we go, we sell out.”
While Watertown’s event will be held this weekend, the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is taking a different approach to promote shopping local during this holiday season of COVID-19.
The Chamber of Commerce won’t focus on promoting shopping local on just one day or a weekend, Chamber CEO Kylie S. Peck said.
“We want to do it for the whole season,” she said.
The Chamber’s efforts will be supporting not only retail shops, but also other types of businesses, nonprofits and the community through a buyers’ guide that will come out Monday.
Plans also call for weekly Facebook live times. The Chamber is still finalizing details of that aspect of the program.
The Chamber is working with the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation and the Small Business Development Center on the shop-local efforts.
