WATERTOWN — Timeless Frames and Decor announced Tuesday it has laid off 40 workers after one of its major clients, the shuttering A.C. Moore chain of stores, stopped accepting orders.
Lisa A. Weber, CEO of the manufacturer located in the Jefferson County Corporate Park, wrote in a statement that she thought the retailer would continue purchasing its products even as it liquidated all of its stores, or, as she believed, until March.
Company officials, however, learned Monday that a “substantial amount of (A. C. Moore) locations had stopped accepting custom framing orders,” Ms. Weber wrote.
The parent company of A. C. Moore, Nicole Crafts, announced in November that it would close all of its retail locations, which USA Today reported amounted to 145. Michaels Companies Inc. would assume the leases of up to 40 locations and an east coast distribution facility, as well as purchase intellectual property.
A. C. Moore has purchased custom picture frames and services from Timeless Frames for 14 years, and Ms. Weber wrote that the patronage generated 85 percent of her company’s sales. With that revenue stream gone, she wrote company officials were “forced to say good bye to 40 of our highly committed, hardworking team members.”
“We are committed to working with (the state) Department of Labor and locally with The (Jefferson County Department of Employment and Training at the) Workplace to offer our team members impacted with as much assistance as possible during this difficult time,” Ms. Weber wrote.
