WATERTOWN — If their proposal falls through, the developers who want to construct a dental office on Washington Street could set their sights on pursuing a rental project instead, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said Wednesday.
The developers, Sundus and Sarah Latif, want to build an 11,532-square-foot mixed-use building at the site of two houses and a previously demolished house. The new building would house a dental practice for Dr. Sarah Latif.
But the project has been met with resistance from residents on neighboring Sherman Street. Earlier this month, it also didn’t muster enough support from the city’s Planning Board for a zoning change for the project.
Mayor Smith said the Latifs are considering a switch to a Plan B if the project ultimately doesn’t move forward.
The mayor said Wednesday he recently talked to the Latifs, who told him they’d need to get back their investment by developing the site for a rental project.
“They told me that the property cannot go undeveloped,” he said.
The subject came up during a City Council meeting Monday night when council members set a date for a public hearing for the dental office project.
During the meeting, Mayor Smith asked Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, about what recourse the Latifs had if the dental office doesn’t get approved.
They could pursue an apartment building as an option, said Mr. Lumbis, who has not talked to the Latifs directly about the situation.
If they pursue that avenue, the apartment building would not have to go through any type of approval process because rental projects are an allowable use in that neighborhood, Mr. Lumbis said.
That kind of project would not need to go through site plan approval by the city’s Planning Board because the Washington Street site is zoned Residence B.
It also would not have to follow buffer zone requirements between properties or consider drainage issues, the mayor said.
The Latifs purchased the three houses specifically for the commercial building project. They would want to recoup their investment and an apartment building could be one way to do that, Mr. Lumbis acknowledged.
Under the city’s zoning law, the three properties could accommodate seven rental units, Mr. Lumbis said. The Latifs have indicated an interest in creating three units, Mayor Smith said.
But the talk of putting rental units at the site has raised the eyebrows of Planning Board member Lin Fields, who questioned why the subject has already come up.
She wondered whether it was a strategy to drum up support for the dental office.
Sherman Street resident Kim Dyke feels badly for her neighbors whose backyards are right behind the site of the proposed development. They don’t want it to proceed, whether it’s the commercial building or a rental project.
She wondered why the mayor would bring it up on Monday night.
Maybe the mayor thought that neighbors would view the commercial building project as “the lesser of two evils.”
The engineer on the project, Michael Alteri, of BCA Architects and Engineers, Watertown, said Wednesday he was surprised by the mayor’s comments. He also wasn’t aware that the Washington Street project was discussed at Monday night’s council meeting.
Mr. Alteri wanted to talk to his client about what the mayor said before commenting.
Neighbors oppose the commercial building, citing it would cause property values to go down and change the atmosphere of the neighborhood.
While the Planning Board did not have enough votes to approve the project earlier this month, there also might not be enough support on City Council when it comes up for a vote next month.
They expect to vote on the same night as the public hearing on Nov. 2.
