WATERTOWN — A proposal for a commercial building in the 1300 block of Washington Street will be going back to the drawing board for the Planning Board to reconsider.
After a nearly hour-long discussion, the City Council came up with a compromise to designate the new building at 1348, 1352 and 1356 Washington St. in a Residence C zone.
The Residence C zone would alleviate neighbors’ concerns about hurting property values and changing the character of their residential neighborhood by restricting future development, council members said. Original plans called for possible retail space.
The property was originally going to be designated as Neighborhood Business, which would allow for such development as restaurants, gas stations and retail shops. The neighborhood is now zoned Residence B.
“I think it’s a fair compromise,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said, adding he thought it would solve neighbors’ concerns.
The developers, Sundus and Sarah Latif, want to build a 11,532-square-foot mixed-use building and a 28-space parking lot at the site of two houses and a previously demolished house. The building would house a dental practice.
But Scott Connell, who has lived at 1357 Sherman St. for 30 years, told council members that he still opposed the project because it would change his neighborhood forever.
His family also is going to lose their privacy because his property would sit directly behind the proposed building.
“I would not want to buy a house with a parking lot in my backyard,” he said.
He also was worried drainage problems have existed in the neighborhood ever since it was built during the 1950s.
However, City Engineer Michael Delaney assured neighbors that they need not worry about flooding issues, The architects, BCA Architects and Engineers, Watertown, made several changes in their plans that could actually improve the situation.
Council members tabled the project for several months until Planning Board members decided what they were going to do about the project.
The Planning Board will get back to work on the project once again at its Oct. 6 meeting.
