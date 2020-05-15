WATERTOWN — The city’s sales tax revenue plummeted 29.92 percent in April compared to April 2019.
The city lost $422,127 in sales revenues from a year ago, according to a memo by City Comptroller James E. Mills that was released Friday morning.
The drop in sales tax revenue was expected as a result of the shutdown of the local economy, caused by the financial crisis after the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. Revenues from restaurants and retail were expected to be the hardest hit industries.
In comparison to the original budget projection for the month, sales tax was down $444,598, or 31.02 percent. The year-to-date actual receipts are up $435,009 or 2.83 percent, while the year-to-date receipts on a budget basis are up $25,816 or 0.16 percent.
To add insult to injury, the state withheld $314,650 from November’s sales tax distribution to Jefferson County to cover its $490,677 of Aid and Incentives for Municipalities-related payments to the county, towns and villages that were initially cut in the state’s 2020 budget, Mr. Mills explained in his memo.
As a result, the city was shorted $75,516 to fund the state’s AIM payments. An additional $176,027, or $42,246 from the city’s share, will be withheld from May sales tax distribution.
The news about sales tax is coming as the City Council will meet on Saturday morning to discuss the city’s $41.9 million budget that carries a 6.65 percent tax rate increase, cuts 23 vacant and filled positions and includes severe cuts in the playground, pool operation and summer recreation programs.
The marathon budget session starts at 8:30 a.m. and will be live streamed.
Earlier this week, the state Comptroller’s Office released a report that showed local sales tax collections dropped 24.4 percent in April, compared to April 2019, leaving many of the state’s local governments grappling with shortfalls.
If there was any good news with the city’s finances in April, hydroelectric production showed an increase.
The city received the monthly hydroelectricity production and consumption data from National Grid. In comparison to last April, the sale of surplus hydroelectric power on an actual-to-actual basis was up $79,149 or 11.75 percent, according to Mr. Mills.
In comparison to the budget projection for the month, revenue was up $95,022 or 14.45 percent. The year-to-date actual revenue is up $962,519 or 34.92 percent, while the year-to-date revenue on a budget basis is up $752,543 or 25.37 percent.
