WATERTOWN — City sales taxes soared in March. But that was, of course, before COVID-19 hit and the economy tanked.
Sales tax revenue was up $330,470, or 23.27 percent, compared to last March, according to a memo to City Council from Comptroller James E. Mills.
All of it looked like good news before the coronavirus pandemic. In comparison to the original budget projection for the month, sales tax increased $289,479, or 19.81 percent.
And the year-to-date actual receipts are up $857,135 or 6.83 percent, while the year-to-date receipts on a budget basis are up $470,414 or 3.28 percent.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith acknowledged that the city was in good shape for sales tax revenues.
“But that was before the coronavirus,” he said. “Sales tax revenues are going to be devastating for us.”
Sales taxes equal more than 45 percent of the city’s revenues, he said. He has projected the city will lose about $2 million in sales tax revenues because of the financial crisis caused by the pandemic.
Add insult to injury, the state withheld $314,650 from November’s sales tax distribution to Jefferson County to cover its $490,677 of Aid and Incentives for Municipalities related payments to the county, towns and villages that were initially cut in the state’s 2020 budget, Mr. Mills explained in his memo.
As a result, the city was shorted $75,516 to fund the state’s AIM payments. An additional $176,027, or $42,246 from the city’s share, will be withheld from the May 2020 sales tax distribution.
