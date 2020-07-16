Bank branch lobbies will be available by appointment and you must wear a facial mask to enter. The bank is asking customers to call ahead to schedule an appointment.
Watertown Savings Bank said in a statement that it has proactively exercised extensive precautions throughout the pandemic while maintaining the high level of service its customers have become accustomed to.
The bank said customers are required to comply with the following: a mask is required while a customers is in its lobby; customers must remove sunglasses, hats, hoods or any items covering their head or eyes while inside the bank; customers must conduct business quickly to limit contact with others; and follow the social distancing rules in effect at the bank’s offices.
