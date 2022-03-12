WATERTOWN — The local T.J. Maxx store is moving into the former Bed Bath & Beyond space in Watertown Towne Center.
According to Jefferson County clerk records, T.J. Maxx officials signed a 10-year lease on March 3 with COR Development, the Syracuse company that owns the shopping plaza on Route 3.
Since 1993, T.J. Maxx has operated just down the road, in the Price Chopper plaza at 1283 Arsenal St.
A T.J. Maxx corporate spokesperson declined to comment about the move.
“Although we appreciate your inquiry, T.J.Maxx has not announced any store changes in Watertown, NY at this time,” the spokesperson said in an email.
The Bed Bath & Beyond store closed in December 2020 as part of 60 store closings nationwide.
On Monday, the Watertown Town Planning Board approved a sign for the new location. Allied Signs and COR Development presented the sign proposal, Planning Board Chair Pamela D. DeSormo said.
The representative of the sign company told the Planning Board that he didn’t know when the new store will move or other information about the move.
Last week, a memorandum of lease was signed by T.J. Maxx officials Alicia Kelly, executive vice president and secretary, and David Averill, senior vice president and corporate tax director, and COR General Manager Jeffrey L. Aiello.
The T.J. Maxx store will be joining Target, Petco, Michaels, Ulta, Old Navy, GameStop and other retailers.
There’s also apparent interest in the former TGI Friday’s restaurant that closed in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit.
An unidentified representative inquired about zoning and planning issues for a potential tenant of the TGI Friday’s space, Mrs. DeSormo said.
The representative told her that he was not at liberty to identify the potential tenant.
However, a while back, Panera Bread restaurant officials had expressed interest in relocating to the former TGI Friday’s because it wanted a drive-up window, an amenity it cannot have at its current location in the Towne Center plaza, she said.
In other news at the plaza, SweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt announced on its Facebook page it will close its store in Towne Center. Its last day is Sunday. A reason for the closing wasn’t provided.
“We have enjoyed being in your community and wish all of our loyal customers a happy and health Spring and Summer 2022!!!!!” SweetFrog said in a Facebook post.
The Watertown location was owned and operated by a local franchisee. SweetFrog opened in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.