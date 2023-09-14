Construction is underway at 540 State St. where Watertown’s second Taco Bell will be built. The former Greyhound bus station was torn down first, and the site is being prepared for construction. The company initially said it will take about three months for the restaurant to be built. The developer purchased three lots at 514, 528 and 540 State St. for $400,000 to initiate the project. The location will employ about 40 workers and it will have two drive-up windows. Alec Johnson/Watertown Daily Times
