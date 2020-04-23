WATERTOWN — The city’s zoning laws haven’t undergone a complete overhaul since they were written in 1959.
But efforts to change that will soon happen with the hiring of a Saratoga Springs consultant, Elan Planning. At its meeting Monday night, City Council selected Elan to rewrite the city’s antiquated zoning document.
The consultant will look at everything from sign ordinances to economic development issues and matters that impact residents, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development coordinator.
The existing zoning ordinance has undergone numerous smaller amendments in the decades since it was originally adopted, usually precipitated by a particular section of the code presenting an obstacle to development.
“There’s been patchwork changes over the years,” Mr. Lumbis said.
He mentioned specifically when Boots Brewing Co. wanted to open a micro-brewery in the Lincoln Building a few years ago but a zoning glitch didn’t allow those types of businesses, so the Planning Board had to amend the downtown district.
Mr. Lumbis also pointed out an Eddy Street resident had to go to the Zoning Board of Appeals earlier this week to get permission to install an above-ground pool on the side of his house because his backyard was too small. The existing zoning law doesn’t permit pools in side yards.
The rewrite of the zoning laws will change things like that from happening, he said. The new zoning document will be the main tool to implement the city’s first comprehensive plan, which was adopted in November.
Elan was involved in putting together the comprehensive plan and helped the city obtain its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from the state three years ago.
The firm was selected from six consultants who submitted proposals for the job. Elan will be paid $149,000 for the work, which will take between 16 and 18 months to complete, depending how long the coronavirus crisis takes to end.
On Monday night, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith was the only dissenting vote, saying he supported GYMO because it was the low bidder.
“I think we should stick with a local company that’s much less expensive,” he said.
He also suggested that the city’s Planning Board should be involved in coming up with the new zoning ordinance after hearing other groups were going to be.
But Mr. Lumbis said Elan stood out because of its “relevant experience” with the city and a staff that would work on the project, while GYMO has little experience in planning and has one person involved in the project.
Elan also will provide training for city staff once the document is written. The firm also plans to get public input for what the community would like to see in the zoning changes.
The zoning ordinance project will be entirely funded with Community Development Block Grant funds.
