WATERTOWN — The city will take the next step in resolving stormwater runoff issues that have caused headaches for the expansion at the Renzi Foodservice facility in the City Center Industrial Park on South Bellew Avenue.
Tonight, the City Council is expected to retain the Watertown engineering firm Aubertine and Currier to complete design work to resolve the stormwater runoff issues that will allow Renzi to resume its expansion project.
Aubertine and Currier, responding to a request for proposals from the city, would be paid $13,090 for the engineering work.
For more than a year, the expansion plans at the industrial park were put on hold because of wetlands concerns from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Renzi officials blamed those wetland issues on excess flow from the city’s stormwater system in the industrial park.
The company plans to build a 38,176-square-foot addition to create more warehouse space.
Once the deign work is finished, the city will use $200,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for upgrades to two storm sewer outfalls on the Renzi property.
That work includes improvements to a 900-foot-long segment, located north of the Renzi building, and a 620-foot segment south of the building.
Construction of the runoff improvements is expected to begin this fall, with the building expansion to resume after that.
The company was forced to delay the expansion project until it could receive permits from the DEC and the Army Corps regarding the wetlands.
Renzi already completed a new truck parking lot for the expansion but could not proceed with the building addition.
