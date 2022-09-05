City to hire firm for stormwater work at Renzi site

Construction on Renzi Foodservice’s expansion project at 901 Rail Drive in Watertown, pictured in December. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The city will take the next step in resolving stormwater runoff issues that have caused headaches for the expansion at the Renzi Foodservice facility in the City Center Industrial Park on South Bellew Avenue.

Tonight, the City Council is expected to retain the Watertown engineering firm Aubertine and Currier to complete design work to resolve the stormwater runoff issues that will allow Renzi to resume its expansion project.

