WATERTOWN — The city is sending off applications to the state for Restore New York funding for the ongoing YMCA project and turning three vacant Factory Square buildings into 130 apartments.
Last year, the City Council promised to seek $2 million in state funding to help fund the YMCA’s project. The Restore New York Communities Initiative is a state program focused on revitalizing commercial and residential properties and promoting neighborhood growth through the redevelopment of blighted lots.
One person, Mill Street resident Jonathan Phillips, spoke against applying for money for the ongoing $27.5 million YMCA community center project during a public hearing Wednesday. Mr. Phillips said the Y project has already received too much money from the state, the federal government and the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency.
“I think you can use that money for something else,” he said.
The project has received about $12.5 million in state and federal funding and a tax abatement program from the county IDA.
Work continues to progress on the YMCA project to turn a former call center at 146 Arsenal St. into a natatorium with a six-lane lap pool and adjacent recreational pool, multi-sport courts, indoor track, wellness center, classrooms and child watch facilities. The projects are slated to be completed in late fall.
Council members Cliff G. Olney III and Lisa A. Ruggiero responded to Mr. Phillips’s comments. Councilman Olney said he sees the Y project as a quality of life issue that would improve the city. The councilwoman mentioned that no other organization came forward for the Restore New York money.
No one spoke at the other public hearing about plans to create 138 apartments and commercial space in three longtime vacant Factory Square buildings.
Last fall, City Council members agreed to apply for up to $10 million on behalf of Rochester developer Greenleaf Builders to turn the former Black River Paper Co. at 629 Factory St. into 110 “workforce” — moderate-income — units.
Plans also call for renovating 567 and 571 Fairbanks St. into 28 market-rate apartments and a one-story structure into commercial space. The project is estimated at $32 million.
The applications are due Friday and the funding would be awarded this spring. Council members on Wednesday formally agreed to “sponsor and support” the two projects.
