Watertown to seek funding for YMCA, apartment work

Construction crews dig out and re-level the ground outside the YMCA's future community and aquatic center in Watertown in September. Alex Gault/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city is sending off applications to the state for Restore New York funding for the ongoing YMCA project and turning three vacant Factory Square buildings into 130 apartments.

Last year, the City Council promised to seek $2 million in state funding to help fund the YMCA’s project. The Restore New York Communities Initiative is a state program focused on revitalizing commercial and residential properties and promoting neighborhood growth through the redevelopment of blighted lots.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.