WATERTOWN — Plans to expand the Autumn Ridge townhouse complex on Route 202 are apparently not going forward — for the second time.
In September, the Watertown Town Planning Board approved site plans for the 357-unit complex, seven years after the project was first proposed.
The company owns a 394-unit townhouse complex across the street, which was completed in 2016, when the area needed housing for Fort Drum soldiers.
So it was a surprise last summer when Morgan Management came forward after many years to dust off the drawings and propose the same project it had proposed for military housing for Fort Drum.
But the site plans for the project expired last month, Town Clerk Pamela D. Desormo said Tuesday. A couple of months ago, the engineering firm called her to ask when the site plans would elapse.
That was the last time she heard anything about the project.
“They were in the same position a few years ago,” she said about getting approval for the project in 2014 and then not proceeding with it.
If the company wants to proceed, Morgan Management would have to go through the site plan process again, she said.
The news of the townhouse project comes as CEO Robert C. Morgan learned his fate in a U.S. District courtroom on Tuesday.
Mr. Morgan pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of wire fraud conspiracy before U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford in Rochester.
Mr. Morgan and six co-defendants had originally faced numerous felony bank and mortgage fraud charges before he accepted a plea bargain.
In the plea agreement, Mr. Morgan admitted to a conspiracy.
He and at least one other person submitted inaccurate loan information to obtain funding from ESL Federal Credit Union for the construction of Ellison Heights Apartments, an apartment complex in the Rochester suburb of Penfield, in June 2016, according the U.S. District Court clerk’s office.
His son, Todd, and two other Morgan company officials pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor bank larceny in plea agreements that included probation and no jail time. Previously, three other Morgan officials pleaded guilty to fraud.
Robert Morgan was the remaining defendant charged in the allegations of bank and mortgage fraud. His sentencing is scheduled for July 22. He, too, may not get any jail time.
In 2019, Morgan Management — one of the biggest developers in Western New York — got into legal trouble when Mr. Morgan and six other company officers were indicted on sweeping federal charges, alleging bank and wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy.
It’s unclear whether the legal troubles and the apparent demise of the Watertown townhouse project are related.
Mrs. Desormo said she was unaware that Mr. Morgan pleaded guilty to the charges in Rochester.
The investigation had originally been alleged as one of the largest mortgage fraud cases ever in the state.
The case, however, fell apart after the prosecutors’ tactics were called into question. Prosecutors were criticized for mishandling evidence against the defendants, so they were forced to offer plea bargains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.