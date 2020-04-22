WATERTOWN — The Watertown Trust has joined other local economic development agencies that are offering emergency loans for businesses to survive the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, will offer loans up to $10,000 to businesses needing some financial help to get through the outbreak.
The Watertown Trust’s board approved the plan on Tuesday morning after a lengthy discussion about how to set up the loan program and how to ensure that businesses will pay them back.
The board decided to set aside $200,000 for the loan program and then reassess if more money should be used for a second phase of loans. Donald W. Rutherford, the Watertown Trust’s CEO, will use his discretion on which businesses should receive the loans.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith expressed concern that some businesses getting the loans might never reopen and then not pay the loans back.
“I just want to make sure we’re not left out in the cold,” he said.
But Mr. Rutherford assured board members that only established businesses with a good track record with Watertown Trust and are credit worthy would be eligible.
Board member Donald C. Alexander, CEO of the Jefferson County Local Development Corp., acknowledged that some businesses will not survive, but contended it’s the mission of the Watertown Trust to try to help.
“Some businesses otherwise would not survive,” he said.
At least 80 percent of the Watertown Trust’s clients have closed because they are considered nonessential businesses under the state’s guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.
It’s not known when they’ll be able to reopen.
Mr. Rutherford said that one business owner reached out to him saying the $10,000 loan would help pay rent and keep going after the crisis ends. Mr. Alexander told a story of a well-known business owner who had to lay off his brother and the job could be eliminated without getting financial help.
The loan program will be enough to fund loans for 20 businesses. The term of the loans includes deferring the payments for three months and then paying interest only for nine months.
“We will get a lot of response for it,” Mr. Rutherford predicted.
The Jefferson County Local Development Corp. and the North Country Alliance are offering similar loans. A company receiving loans from all three agencies could find it the difference in surviving the pandemic, Mr. Rutherford said.
Congress also is expected to approve the second phase of a federal loan to keep employees on the payroll,
In other developments, the Watertown Trust board approved contributing $2,000 each to the food pantry and soup kitchen programs in the city. The Urban Mission, Salvation Army, Feed Our Vets and the Community Action Planning Council will receive the funding.
