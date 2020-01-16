WATERTOWN — Donald W. Rutherford says downtown now has a problem he doesn’t mind having.
Mr. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Trust, also known as the Watertown Local Development Corp., told the Watertown Trust board on Thursday that there are only two available storefronts along Public Square.
He’s working with a couple of potential tenants, but he might have to start looking “down the beaten path” for locations outside of Public Square.
“It’s not a bad problem to have,” he said about the revival of Public Square in recent years.
The Watertown Trust talked about downtown’s growth in recent years that includes businesses moving in and around Public Square.
People are optimistic about downtown because of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant the city received in the fall of 2017, said board member Donald C. Alexander, who also serves as the CEO of the Jefferson County Local Development Corp.
Mr. Rutherford said he will start looking for available space on State and Court and other nearby streets.
The discussion about downtown comes at a time with the news that two new businesses are about to open, a hair salon and boutique on Court Street and a music school on Franklin Street.
The House of Beauty Salon and Boutique is slated to open in mid-February in a storefront at 118 Court St., the former location of the Sweet Bean Cafe that closed about a year ago.
Jackie Anderson, who has been working in the local hair scene for the past 11 years, will be leasing the 1,800 square feet of space from Neighbors of Watertown, which renovated the storefront that was most recently occupied by the coffee shop.
The modernized salon and boutique will specialize in hair cutting and coloring, makeup and spa services, such as massage, waxing and facials. The boutique will feature accessories and small gift items.
The business will be open five days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The business is scheduled to create seven jobs.
Over at 124 Franklin St., Music Education Centers will be moving into a storefront. The privately run organization specializes in teaching music to students of all ages with Autism, Down Syndrome and other developmental and learning disabilities.
Owner Christopher Schenk, who has operated a music school in Rochester since 2004, wants to expand into Watertown and Buffalo. Two jobs will be created locally.
On Thursday, the Watertown Trust board approved both businesses for its Rental Assistance program. The Watertown Trust will pay half of their rent during their first year and a third of it in the second year.
In November, the board also approved a $30,000, 3 percent loan for the House of Beauty to purchase equipment, furniture, inventory and for working capital.
In other business, the board wrote off a $35,000 loan that Christopher Emeanua took out in 2016 to open the Sweet Bean Cafe. Mr. Rutherford told the board he tried to work with Mr. Emeanua to start repaying on the loan again but to no avail.
Mr. Emeanua, who owns a local taxi cab company, is still delinquent on $25,339 of the loan.
