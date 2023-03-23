WATERTOWN — A JB Wise Place building under renovations will become the new home of the Watertown Trust.
The Watertown Local Development Corporation, also known as the Watertown Trust, is moving out of the Public Square storefront where it’s been located for 20 years and into a three-story building a couple blocks away at 259 JB Wise Place.
Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Trust, said the city’s economic development agency doesn’t need all the space it now occupies in the Buck Building.
The new digs — consisting of two offices, a reception area and storage — will be in shared office space on the first floor of the JB Wise Place building.
Mr. Rutherford looks forward to moving into the building that will feature lots of glass in its interior.
“It will be very professional,” Mr. Rutherford said.
The Watertown Trust also will save about $500 a month in rent and utilities at the new location, he said.
Mr. Rutherford talked about the new space during Thursday’s Watertown Trust board meeting.
The new space should be ready for occupancy on June 1.
Real Estate developer Daniel Queri, owner of Queri Development Co., Syracuse, and his partner, David Wilke, a Pittsburgh certified public accountant, are renovating the century-old brick building for commercial use and upper-floor apartments.
Work on the apartments should be completed soon, Mr. Rutherford said.
The developers are investing about $2.1 million to turn the building into 13 market-rate apartments on the upper two floors and 7,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor.
The upper-floor rental units will be similar to loft apartments, featuring open spaces and modern appliances and amenities.
The developers received a $350,000 loan from the Watertown Trust to help finance the project.
Earlier this month, the developers acquired another downtown building.
They purchased the former Globe Minimall building at 302 Court St., which they’ve been eying for restoration, from former owner Richard Alexander for $280,000.
They had hoped to receive $2 million in state Restore New York funding for that project but didn’t obtain the financial help.
So city officials were surprised that the two partners went ahead to acquire the Globe building after they didn’t secure the state money.
Mr. Rutherford surmised that the developers intend to proceed with the Globe building project and plans to meet with him and the bank to let them know what they plan to do next with the building. It has sat vacant for years.
Mr. Queri and Mr. Wilke also have completed several building renovations in the Syracuse area.
Their plans for the minimall building have nothing to do with the city putting up a chain link fence and construction barriers in front of it.
The city is preparing to resume work on its $3.6 million streetscape project in that neighborhood.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said the city installed the fencing to keep people out of the area as it plans to start removing an underground vault in front of the building as part of the streetscape work.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.