WATERTOWN — The Watertown Local Development Corp. will be taking legal action against a former tow trucking business that allegedly reneged on a nearly $40,000 loan.
Last week, the local development corporation’s board agreed to write off the loan after it tried previously to resolve the issue with Snide’s Towing, Plowing and Landscaping.
The company, which moved to Augusta, Georgia, without notifying the agency beforehand, still owes about $39,000 on its $40,000 loan from the agency, also known as the Watertown Trust.
Last week, Donald W. Rutherford, the Watertown Trust’s CEO, said owner Sara Snide again stopped communicating with him about repaying the loan.
Last fall, she told Mr. Rutherford that she would resume the payments.
Mr. Rutherford will instruct the Watertown Trust’s attorney, Peter L. Walton, to start collection proceedings.
At first, Ms. Snide and her husband, Jonathan, both former Fort Drum soldiers, ran the towing business out of their Clayton home before opening an office in the commerce building on Public Square, so they could be closer to customers in the city.
They also ran a landscaping business and a candy shop.
After leaving the Army, they decided they liked the north country so much that they wanted to stay in the area, she told the Watertown Daily Times in July 2021.
She said she was the north country’s only female tow truck operator.
They planned to use the loan to buy a second tow truck and obtain the region’s AAA towing franchise.
