Development corp. will write off $40K loan to tow business

The Watertown Local Development Corp. intends to take legal action against the owners of the former Snide’s Towing, Sara and Jon Snide, shown here in 2021, over a $40,000 loan they owe the corporation. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Local Development Corp. will be taking legal action against a former tow trucking business that allegedly reneged on a nearly $40,000 loan.

Last week, the local development corporation’s board agreed to write off the loan after it tried previously to resolve the issue with Snide’s Towing, Plowing and Landscaping.

