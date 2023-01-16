City will study sale of hydro power

The Marble Street Hydroelectric Power Plant on Oct. 10, 2020, in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The city will start studying how it can sell power from its hydroelectric plant on Marble Street directly to residents and businesses.

City Council members are expected to approve a resolution Tuesday that would direct City Manager Kenneth A. Mix to “investigate and determine” how the city can go about selling electricity to residential and business consumers.

City tables proposal for grant consultant

City Councilor Clifford G. Olney III during a meeting in the council chambers at Watertown City Hall in March. Watertown Daily Times
