WATERTOWN — You could say that there’s an awning of a new age happening downtown these days.
Watertown is joining a trend of communities across the country giving a little shade to downtown by installing awnings on buildings.
Fifty awnings are going up on nine buildings in and around downtown as part of the city’s $460,000 facade improvement program.
“It just makes downtown more walkable and adds some character to the buildings,” said Neighbors of Watertown Executive Director Reginald J. Schweitzer Jr.
The Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, is overseeing the facade program, while Neighbors of Watertown Inc. is arranging the work with contractors.
The work — funded by the city’s $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds from 2017 — is expected to be wrapped up by the end of April and in time for a state-required deadline.
The improvements were originally going to be finished in the fall of 2021, so it’s now crunch time to put the program to bed, Watertown Trust CEO Donald W. Rutherford said.
The availability of contractors and materials delayed completion of the project. The COVID-19 pandemic also slowed its progress.
Causing some of the delay, Mr. Schweitzer said, was a difficulty finding awning companies in the region to do the work.
In order not to lose the state money, the two agencies had to get an extension granted from the New York Department of State, Mr. Rutherford said.
Signs & Designs in Carthage, Awning Mart in Cicero and Brownie’s Tent & Awning in Utica manufactured the awnings over the winter.
Some buildings are getting more than one awning attached. The Commerce Building will have 20 done alone.
Awnings are also being installed on the Bugby, Buck, Franklin and Burdick buildings.
There’s a difference between awnings and canopies. Awnings are fabric structures on a metal frame or roller system that are bolted to the front wall, while canopies are usually suspended over the sidewalk entry and are not attached to buildings.
The new downtown look is taking the city back in time. A century ago, most downtown buildings adorned awnings on their storefronts.
With the projects ranging from $24,000 to $130,000, the program also included other facade improvements.
And another building has been added to the facade program, Mr. Schweitzer said.
A three-story brick building under major renovations at 259 JB Wise Place will get awnings and other exterior improvements, he said.
Facade work on three other buildings was already completed. The iconic Crystal Restaurant, 87 Public Square, got a new sign and underwent other improvements.
The Empire Square restaurant, at 63-65 Public Square, and the Musselman building at 221-231 State St. also had facade work finished.
Another series of Court Street buildings was part of the program but the owner pulled out last year.
Over the years, the Watertown Trust and Neighbors have completed other rounds of facade improvements on downtown buildings.
