WATERTOWN — The cost of the Watertown Family YMCA’s downtown community and aquatics center project has jumped to $27.5 million, up from an earlier projection of $20 million.
YMCA Executive Director Denise Young confirmed that the project’s costs have gone up, but still anticipates that construction in the former call center at 146 Arsenal St. will begin in April.
Even with the cost increase, the Y intends to complete the same project that offers a variety of amenities and programs that it has always wanted to accomplish with the community and aquatics center, she said.
“We can still do everything we wanted to do,” she said.
The building will be converted into a facility with a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool, two full-size tennis courts with an elevated running track and several other amenities.
The Y is applying for $5 million in Consolidated Funding Application money to help offset the cost increase.
To help with some infrastructures work related to the project, the project partners will ask for financial help from the city.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Authority, the JCEDC’s sister organization, still owns the building, but plans to turn it over to the Y after some remaining remediation work is completed.
As is the case with many construction projects these days, much of the cost increases are attributed to the nation’s supply chain issues caused by the pandemic. A $3 million remediation of PCBs found in the building also is causing the added costs, Mr. Zembiec said.
The massive undertaking of removing the PCB’s from floor tiling in the former call center left just a skeleton of a building.
The project was going to utilize existing restrooms, interior walls and other rooms but all of that had to be demolished as part of remediation project and must be rebuilt, he said.
The bottom part of an exterior wall also had to be removed, so that PCBs underneath it could be remediated.
That means all of that will now have to be part of the construction, adding to the project’s costs, he explained.
Some relocation of exterior water main, storm water and sewer connections also must be completed. Relocation of a National Grid power line also is part of the changes in construction.
As required by state codes, the project also must include $600,000 in fire protection and sprinkler improvements for the entire building, Mr. Zembiec said.
The infrastructure improvements on the building’s exterior will cost $1.96 million.
She and Mr. Zembiec will attend Monday’s night City Council work session to talk about the cost increases, although the Y will not be requesting the full $1.96 million from the city.
“We’re asking for some help,” Ms. Young said. “The IDA is asking for some help.”
Costs actually escalated to $31 million but the Y found ways to get the project down to the $27.5 million without impacting programs, Ms. Young said.
In 2020, the YMCA was awarded a $9.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense through the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program. New York Air Brake also contributed $250,000 towards the project.
The environmental cleanup of PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, began in August to remove the material from the building’s tiles on top of its cement floor.
PCBs — oily liquids and solids used as coolants and for a variety of industrial applications — were banned in the U.S. in 1979 because of health hazards.
An adhesive used to install the floor tiles at the building contained a PCB-contaminated oil that seeped into the cement underneath the tiles.
With completion in 2023, the new facility is expected to serve about 15,000 visitors monthly. It will offer a full range of programs and activities, including youth development and sports, swimming lessons, a wellness center, and activities for adults, families, senior citizens and children.
The 89,000-square-foot building once housed an F.W. Woolworth store constructed in 1971 before it was later converted into a call center.
