MASSENA — Two Boutique Air flights were recently diverted from Massena International Airport to the village of Potsdam’s Damon Field after a weather station maintained by the Federal Aviation Administration suffered a power interruption in Massena.
Massena Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said the power feed was inadvertently disconnected.
“We provide the power out to it and they maintain the weather station. There was an issue with that. One of our requirements is a weather station and Potsdam’s is the next closest weather station,” Mr. Carbone said.
He said he received a call from one of the passengers in Boston “hoping we could work through this and make it work out for them.”
They did, thanks to arrangements with the village of Potsdam, which allowed the flights to land there until the Massena weather station issue was fixed.
“They landed twice in Potsdam,” Mr. Carbone said.
Passengers landing in Potsdam were shuttled to their destinations in Massena. But some passengers were going to a wedding in Colton, which made the drive to Potsdam closer for those who were picking them up at the airport.
“So the Potsdam flight worked out better,” he said.
The empty planes then flew to Massena, which he said they could do without a weather station.
“Then they were able to fly back to their respective airports in Boston and Baltimore from Massena because the weather stations there were working,” Mr. Carbone said.
He said Massena and Potsdam share a close relationship with airport service. He said Wiggins, the commercial United Parcel Service carrier lands in Massena if the weather is bad in Potsdam because Massena offers a landing capability that’s not available in Potsdam or Ogdensburg.
“We work together as much as we can,” he said.
Mr. Carbone said when issues arise at the airport, it’s “all hands on deck” to get it resolved.
“When airplanes aren’t flying, we know about it — the town council, Boutique, airport employees and especially Frank (Diagostino, airport manager). We’re all working hard to get that plane back on track, no matter what it takes,” he said.
