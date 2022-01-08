Weaver joins Operation Oswego County staff

OSWEGO COUNTY - Erin Weaver recently joined Operation Oswego County, Inc. (OOC) as the administrative assistant and receptionist.
Weaver, a native of Oswego, is a graduate of Cayuga Community College. For the last nine years, she has worked for Port City Family Medicine. Prior to that, Weaver worked for Oswego Health. Outside of work, Weaver spends her time raising her two young children.
“We are very pleased to welcome Erin to our economic development team,” said OOC executive director L. Michael Treadwell, CEcD.
“It will be a change from healthcare that we believe she will find both challenging and rewarding.”
Operation Oswego County is a private, non-profit economic development organization that works to enhance and protect the business climate of Oswego County. For more information, call OOC at 343-1545, or visit www.oswegocounty.org.
