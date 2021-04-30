SACKETS HARBOR — In a Facebook post earlier this week, the Steiner Family announced that they had closed on a new location, the Wescott General Store on State Route 3.
Located just outside of Westcott Beach State Park, the store caters to visitor camping and beach needs along with extras like ice cream, grab & go foods such as pizza, hot dogs and subs, gas, groceries, homemade fudge and an assortment of apparel. Opening day will be Saturday, May 1. Because they just recently closed on the location, the family is still awaiting new signs and shipments, but will have many items available for the opening weekend.
The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In the post, the family wrote that once its licenses come through, they will begin selling beer, tobacco, lottery tickets and liquor at the store. They have a complete liquor store on premises and a lemonade window is soon to come.
People are encouraged to follow the Wescott General Store’s Facebook page for updates.
