WEST CARTHAGE — Circle K, 90 Bridge St., has been closed since Friday due to an electrical outage.
According to store manager Linda Widrick, a short in the wiring from the store to utility pole on Bridge Street resulting in the cutting of the service. Due to the outage all frozen and dairy products had to be thrown out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.