Westelcom, a telecommunications company headquartered in Watertown, announced on Wednesday that it had acquired Teo Communications Services, a company headquartered almost 3,000 miles away in Mukilteo, Wash.
Teo Communications Services is the developer of the Teo UC system, a unified communications system that is marketed to businesses and organizations with multiple office locations, remote or mobile workers, or high-traffic call centers. The company also produces military-grade IP desk phones.
Unified communications systems are telecommunication systems that allow people to communicate over a variety of methods. They can include phone, instant messaging, text messaging, email and video chat services, and much more. A hallmark of the unified communications system is that all methods of communication integrate and operate together.
“This transaction significantly enhances our ability to expand our vision of providing Mission Critical Unified Communications Solutions throughout the United States,” said Westelcom President Paul Barton in a press release. “The acquisition brings us a proprietary technology platform allowing us to provide solutions unmatched by our national competition.”
According to the release, the acquisition will allow Westelcom to expand its business across the entire country. In buying Teo, Westelcom will aquire the Teo UC system, its manufacturing operation, its cloud services platform, as well as a dedicated national sales, support, marketing and engineering team.
