WATERTOWN — A wetlands issue with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has caused a delay with an expansion at the Renzi Foodservice facility in the City Center Industrial Park.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said that a tiny stream created by the relocation of a rail spur near the Renzi facility is the culprit.
As a result, the company cannot start construction of a parking lot that’s part of a 38,176-square-foot expansion project to create additional office and warehouse space.
Earlier this year, the Watertown Trust and the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency relocated the industrial park’s rail spur to help Renzi move forward with its expansion. Renzi needed the rail spur moved because its property was landlocked and the company was unable to proceed.
The planned parking lot includes 24 additional parking spaces for tractor-trailers, a 51-space parking lot for cars and an additional access drive onto South Bellew Avenue. Its fleet of trucks now park in two sections of the property.
Mayor Smith said the company planned to begin construction on the parking lot this fall, but the issue with the Army Corps of Engineers has stalled that work.
The wetlands issue came up during Thursday’s meeting of the Watertown Local Development Corporation, also known as the Watertown Trust. Donald W. Rutherford, Watertown Trust CEO, said he brought up the issue to let the board know about it. The Watertown Trust is responsible for the marketing and sales of available parcels in the industrial park.
Board members were perplexed with the Army Corps of Engineers’ take on the wetlands issue.
“I don’t understand it,” Mr. Rutherford said. “We don’t have that answer. They don’t have that answer.”
Mayor Smith said he fears the Army Corps of Engineers might hold up the start of the parking lot until next spring.
Worse yet, the mayor fears that Renzi could pull the project and build somewhere else, he said.
“We can’t let that happen,” Mayor Smith said.
He doesn’t believe that the stream should be considered wetlands at all. He believes the tiny stream was caused by a lot of rain this summer.
“If the Army Corps came here six months ago, there wouldn’t be any water,” he said.
According to state environmental laws, developers must mitigate the disturbance of wetlands.
Renzi’s architect for the project, Aubertine and Currier Architects, Watertown, is dealing with the Army Corps on the issue, Mr. Rutherford said.
In August, the city’s Planning Board approved site plans for the project and the City Council gave the final go-ahead later that month.
The company’s facility now consists of nearly 70,000 square feet of cold storage and 42,153 square feet of warehouse space. The new warehouse addition will be built on the northeast side of the current facility.
Renzi is also eyeing further expansion projects at the facility in the future.
Company officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
