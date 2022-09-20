Whalen joins Fulton Savings Bank as mortgage loan originator

Jennifer Whalen has joined Fulton Savings Bank as a mortgage loan originator, it was announced by Julie Mazzoli, Fulton Savings Bank senior vice president

FULTON – Jennifer Whalen has joined Fulton Savings Bank as a mortgage loan originator, it was announced by Julie Mazzoli, senior vice president/lending compliance & CRA officer.

“We’re excited to have Jennifer join our mortgage team,” Mazzoli said. Whalen brings with her more than eight years of experience serving customers in Central New York, in roles from teller to residential mortgage underwriter, and she also worked during those years as a customer service representative and a loan processor on first and second mortgages.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.