WATERTOWN — Fitness centers across the state are preparing to reopen Monday after shutting down five months ago due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the Times walked through the YMCA facility in Public Square to see what people should expect the next time they want to hit the gym.
Namely, all facilities in gyms have to be reduced to 33 percent capacity. Everyone has to wear masks at all times while in the gym — even when they’re doing cardio — lockers will be limited, every other piece of equipment will be closed and the check-in process will be longer. This is simply what state guidelines require gyms to do, said Steve N. Rowell, the chief program officer at the Watertown Family YMCA.
The Y is preparing for Stage One of reopening at its four facilities, including two locations in Watertown, one in Sackets Harbor and another in Carthage. The plan is to open the Watertown locations today, with limited hours of 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Washington Street location, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the location off Coffeen Street. The Carthage location is set to open the same date, but it will likely start under reservation only, that way the organization can gauge how many staff members should be there. The Sackets Harbor location is not yet ready to open as it hasn’t met the air circulation requirements.
Every person coming into a gym will have to sign in and out when they leave, a move made to help COVID-19 contact tracing in the event of a surge in cases. Employees at the door will be monitoring for masks, which have to be cloth or paper and not a bandana, gaiter or buff.
The pools in Watertown are set to remain open like they have been for a few weeks now. Swimmers will have access to the showers, but not to lockers.
In March, the Y gave members the option to put their memberships on hold, or continue paying the monthly bill. For those who continued, Mr. Rowell said, the money went toward its emergency child care services, which it started at its daycare on Washington Street and expanded it into six school districts.
The Y also added around $50,000 in fitness equipment to its gyms, including new dumbbells, stairmasters and ellipticals. Benches in the fitness centers are strategically placed six feet apart and are not allowed to be moved, and items like bands or medicine balls are prohibited. Even if you’re running, masks stay on.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Mr. Rowell said. “I’m interested to see what the folks who are exercising do — if they learn to adapt or not.”
The county public health department is tasked with inspecting each gym as they open. Inspections must be done before or within two weeks after reopening, which means local health departments have, in effect, until Sept. 16 to complete inspections.
As for sports at the fairgrounds location off Coffeen Street, basketball games are off limits at this point. Soccer, though, has gotten the green light, and the Y is signing teams up now. Soccer is mostly business as usual, except they had to cut down on a few teams, he said.
No matter the sport, each player, at this point, is only allowed to bring one spectator inside the facility.
Mr. Rowell said the closure resulted in the loss of more than 50 percent of its memberships. That number is expected to decrease as the fitness centers begin to reopen more, but the many layoffs that occurred in March will remain in effect until revenue increases again. Mr. Rowell, for example, is one of 25 senior staff who are now on the ground working, opening the facilities in the morning and cleaning. He’s even a lifeguard now.
“Right now,” he said, “being good stewards of the organization, we need to manage our expenses as it flows with our revenue so we can keep this organization in good standing as it has been for 100 years.”
