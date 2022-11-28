Wheeler named regional property manager at Christopher Community

SYRACUSE – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Andrea Wheeler as regional property manager. “We are very pleased to welcome Andrea to our Christopher Community team as regional property manager at Christopher Community,” said President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Andrea’s diverse background with regard to her property management experience will be a tremendous asset to our portfolio.”
Wheeler began her 15-year career in the property management field as a leasing consultant and has strong background experience working on several different types of properties during her tenure including commercial, mixed, tax credit, HUD, senior/disabled, multi-family and post-military housing. Most recently, Wheeler owned and operated an in-home daycare for three years and has been a licensed real estate salesperson for two years. She is also currently a member of the Snowbelt Housing Board which provides grants to struggling families in Lewis County to improve their home.
“I look forward to taking my career to the next level with Christopher Community. I feel that my passion for placing individuals in their ideal home matches the values found within Christopher Community Inc.,” said Wheeler. “I feel I will share my excitement and motivation with my team in making and keeping their properties the best, they can be. Which in turn, will create a positive living environment for our residents.”
Wheeler has an associates degree in business management from Jefferson Community College. She is also certified as an occupancy specialist, in Fair Housing, and NYS Housing Code of Ethics.
A resident of Copenhagen, Wheeler enjoys cooking, boating, and the time and family activities she maintains with her husband, James, and her children Maddison (aged 10), Chase (7), and Hudson (4).
About Christopher Community Established in 1971, Christopher Community currently manages over 3,200 units and more than 100 buildings, as well as administers Onondaga County’s Rental Assistance Program which serves over 1,200 households. Christopher Community, Inc. develops and operates safe, affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals and families in a way that respects their dignity, and fosters their independence, while enhancing the character of the neighborhood in which they live. The non-profit organization serves communities across New York State including: Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Utica, Watertown, Oswego, Cortland, Elmira, and Canandaigua, amongst others.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.