Wheeler named regional property manager at Christopher Community

Andrea Wheeler

SYRACUSE – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Andrea Wheeler as regional property manager. “We are very pleased to welcome Andrea to our Christopher Community team as regional property manager at Christopher Community,” said President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Andrea’s diverse background with regard to her property management experience will be a tremendous asset to our portfolio.”

Wheeler began her 15-year career in the property management field as a leasing consultant and has strong background experience working on several different types of properties during her tenure including commercial, mixed, tax credit, HUD, senior/disabled, multi-family and post-military housing. Most recently, Wheeler owned and operated an in-home daycare for three years and has been a licensed real estate salesperson for two years. She is also currently a member of the Snowbelt Housing Board which provides grants to struggling families in Lewis County to improve their home.

