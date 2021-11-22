WATERTOWN — Many stores across the north country have decided to close their doors on Thanksgiving Day this year.
One of these stores is Walmart, which the store announced back in June.
“Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time,” said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., in a press release.
Other local stores that will remain closed include Target, Kinney Drugs, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Hannaford.
The Kinney Drugs on Electronics Parkway in Liverpool will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. according to Senior Director of Marketing and Advertising July R. Cowden.
The Salmon Run Mall will be mostly closed, according to a press release. However, Planet Fitness will be open from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the Regal Cinemas Movie Theater also will be open with limited showings.
However, last-minute shoppers still will have some options available.
Walgreens will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Tops Friendly Markets will be open until 4 p.m., and Price Chopper also will be open until 3 p.m.
Many restaurants throughout Watertown have also decided to close on Thanksgiving this year. Restaurants such as Panera Bread, Applebee’s, Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse, Red Robin and Red Lobster will all be closed on Thanksgiving.
Cracker Barrel on Coffeen Street in Watertown will remain open during regular hours for those looking for Thanksgiving dining.
Many stores throughout the north country will be closed this year on Thanksgiving. Therefore, for those last minute shoppers, time is quickly running out to get many of the Thanksgiving Day necessities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.