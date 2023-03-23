Singapore-based BW goes about its business differently than many shipowners. If during a vessel’s passage it becomes clear that a berth won’t be free upon arrival at port, the ship will simply slow down so it shows up when there’s room.

By not being forced to wait for days or weeks at a time, fuel is saved and emissions avoided — since these massive ships can’t just power down at anchor. Last year, the strategy equated to more than 500 metric tons of unburned fuel, according to BW Vice President and Head of Operations Prodyut Banerjee.

