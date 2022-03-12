TUPPER LAKE — The Wild Center is celebrating all things maple this month.
The Wild Center will be producing its own maple syrup with the help of the Tupper Lake community. Inside its fully operational sugar shack, visitors will have the opportunity to watch how the sweet sap of trees becomes the highlight of a pancake breakfast. Those who complete a maple-themed scavenger hunt will be entered into a drawing to win a variety of Wild Center prizes. Maple-themed Lunchtime Lives and other digital programs will also be presented.
New York’s Maple Weekends are March 19, 20, 26 and 27, showcasing maple products made in the state.
Tupper Lakers can join the Wild Center’s Community Maple Project, an education program and one of the first-of-its-kind in the state for backyard tapping and maple production. Community members are invited to pick up all necessary tapping equipment free of charge at the Wild Center, tap maple trees in their yards and when the sap begins to flow, coordinate collection with a Wild Center representative daily during the sugaring season. Once returned to the Wild Center, the sap will be boiled down to maple syrup.
Participants will receive 70% of the finished syrup from the sap they provide.
For more information, visit wildcenter.org/maple or contact Shannon Surdyk at ssurdyk@wildcenter.org or 518-359-7800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.