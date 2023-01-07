Will inflation ease in 2023?

A shopper inside a grocery store in San Francisco on May 2, 2022. Bloomberg photo by David Paul Morris.

DALLAS — Since the 1970s, Americans have come to understand that global shocks such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can send gasoline prices spiking for a time, but a dozen eggs aren’t supposed to be so expensive.

Eggs were one of the biggest price gainers in the grocery shopping cart in 2022, but the kitchen staple has its own reason: Outbreaks of avian flu are taking out laying hens,more than 40 million of them.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.