Will New York reach ambitious energy storage goals by 2030?

Deryck Montante and Anthony Robbins do solar work in 2017 on the roof of Fourth Coast Inc. in Clayton. Though renewable energy projects continue to develop across New York, it's unclear how the state's ambitious energy storage goals for 2030 will be met. Watertown Daily Times

ALBANY — New York unveiled an ambitious roadmap to expand its energy storage capabilities by the end of the decade, following a trend of nation-leading aspirations in the clean energy sector.

The plan, submitted to state regulators for consideration and open for public comment, calls for reaching 6 gigawatts of power by 2030 in an effort to provide security for the electricity grid during times of peak demand as New York heads to more widespread use of renewable energy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.