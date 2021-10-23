WATERTOWN — William F. Caprara has announced the purchase of the Bruce M. Wright Memorial Conference Center at 1291 Faichney Drive in Watertown.
According to Mr. Caprara, the building will be used for training purposes for F.X. Caprara employees, while also retaining the current tenants in the building.
“We’ve got 72,000 square feet in that building of just pure excitement,” Mr. Caprara said.
Mr. Caprara also said that he plans to add even more tenants into the building.
“One of the more exciting things that we bought it for, me and my brother want to do some training classes. Right now there’s an EMS training room and there’s another training class that we’re going to turn into the future of employees of F.X. Caprara,” Mr. Caprara said.
The training will include 60 days of paid training and will include sales, service administration, service, or parts.
“With the proper training and experience, and the knowledge of the vehicles, you’re going to go in there and do a lot better and succeed,” Mr. Caprara said.
Billie Jean Warner, daughter of Mr. Caprara, will be the operations manager. She will oversee leases, maintenance, and “anything that we need,” according to Mr. Caprara.
Mr. Caprara said that they will pay the employees until they feel like they are ready to start the job.
One of the most important parts of the building to Mr. Caprara, is the current tenants, including Feed the Vets which on the first Saturday of every month, allows veterans to come in and get some food.
Some of the other tenants include a martial arts studio, Winning Promotions and Massey’s Furniture Barn.
“I want them to stay as long as they want. The only thing I want to do to them is enhance them,” Mr. Caprara said of the current tenants.
Mr. Caprara said he was extremely excited about the new building, stressing that this will be important to the future of their stores, and that doing business with Bruce Wright “was a pleasure.”
