CLAYTON — The wind was howling enough Monday to completely upend a greenhouse at a local garden center.
The crew at Deluke’s Garden Center is working to replace a greenhouse that went up with the wind Monday evening. Phil Deluke, owner of the garden center since 1997, said he was at a friend’s house watching Monday Night Football when he and his family decided to check on their greenhouses at the store on Route 12. They found one of the greenhouses they were renovating completely mangled.
It appears, since the front end of the greenhouse was open for the renovation, the wind was able to sweep through and rip the stakes out of the ground.
“We’re going to completely tear the whole thing down and put up a new one,” Mr. Deluke said. “There’s no saving anything.”
The renovation of that greenhouse — all of them are being renovated — was going to be done on Tuesday, but now it will take at least another three weeks of work to replace it. Insurance will cover it, he said, and the Delukes appear to be in good spirits.
“It’ll take at least three weeks for the new structure to get here,” he said, “and then it’s the middle of the winter so it’ll be interesting. Hopefully we can get it up by springtime.”
