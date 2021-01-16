FULTON — A new retail shop in Fulton has already delivered on their promise to bring art with their gift shop. Pau’s General Store located in downtown Fulton, announced a new year’s window display celebrating holidays in every month.
The retail art gift shop, run by Rebecca Fox and Elizabeth Blake, featured holiday decorated windows during the Christmas shopping season with hand painted Christmas trees and jolly reindeer to brighten the corner at 47 S. First St. The windows, painted by Blake and often assisted by her children, were reminiscent of days gone by when retail windows were festively painted and contributed a cheery décor to the downtown shopping district.
With positive feedback and encouragement, the pair will continue the trend celebrating holidays every month in the coming year.
“The theme and focus of our shop is celebrating each day,” said co-owner Fox. “From Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January to birthdays there are reasons to celebrate every month all year long, and someone somewhere has a birthday every day. We’re trying to infuse a little joy into the dark winter months by reminding everyone we all have reason to celebrate.
“We’re carrying that a step further by using two windows to say Happy Birthday to folks who want to add their name during their birth month. We’re hoping the community will partner with us to tell us who is celebrating. We’d like to add their name to the birthday window and celebrate with them. Each birthday person featured in the window will also receive a coupon from CNY Arts Center for a free cookie from Arty’s Cookie Jar for the birthday person.
“Our painted windows are a reason to celebrate,” Fox continued, “and gives neighbors something new to see on the landscape of downtown. The hand painted details Beth pours into each window are a visual treat for traffic flowing by the shop every day and we’re planning a different display every month. We hope folks will stop in and meet the artist, and find ways to celebrate their special days.”
The shop is open seven days a week, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m .at 47 S. First St. in downtown Fulton. To sign up for the birthday display and for more information visit www.PausGeneralStore.com, their Facebook page or call 315-887-1444.
