WINTHROP — Whether it was screwing up sourdough starters, learning how to crochet, or becoming an amateur mixologist, many people picked up a new hobby early in the COVID-19 pandemic. For Rachel J. Ramsdell, it was flower gardening.
“Back in March 2020, when the pandemic started, my circumstances changed which I had no control over, and I needed something to help provide for my three kids,” she said. “I just happened to stumble upon some flower farming YouTube videos, and thought I could do this from home.”
In October that year, Ms. Ramsdell tilled 1,500 square feet around her house in Winthrop and planted 175 tulips.
When those bloomed in the spring, so too did her newfound business.
“That spring I turned my sunroom into a growing room and planted thousands of different seeds,” she said. “It just went from there.”
Her business, Leah’s Garden, is named after her aunt who died of cancer last year. She helped inspire Ms. Ramsdell’s love of flowers.
“I thought the name would be a nice tribute to her memory,” Ms. Ramsdell said. “She worked at Samaritan Medical Center but was also a master gardener, so she knew a lot about flowers and everything.”
Ms. Ramsdell has become quite the gardener in her own right.
“I grow all the flowers myself, and I start everything from seed,” she said.
She starts most of them inside, and transfers them outdoors when they’re ready.
She’s also come a long way from growing only tulips. She now offers all sorts of homegrown flowers from a cart outside her home — including snapdragons, gladiolus, lilies, and dahlias. Her favorites are gladiolus and snapdragons.
“The snapdragons I tried to grow last year and didn’t have any luck, but this year I did, and those are becoming one of my favorites,” she said.
Her cart can be found on the corner of her property, which is at the intersection of White Road and Route 11 in Winthrop.
She posts on social media to let people know when she has flowers available. You can find her on Facebook as “Leah’s Garden Flower Farm,” or on Instagram as “leahgarden53.”
“People can message me and order through social media if they want to,” she said. “But right now there’s been pretty much steady flowers for the past couple weeks, so people just have to look on my social media and see if the cart is open or not.”
On the cart, she sells $15 jars of flowers or $20 wraps, but her menu changes based on what’s available.
“I have a sign out on the cart, and I let people know on social media,” she said.
In the future, she hopes to expand with a greenhouse, and maybe even a shop.
“I would like a greenhouse eventually because my sunroom isn’t big enough to grow everything, as this is only my second year and I’m expecting to grow more each year,” she said.
“And who knows? Maybe down the road I would like to have a little shop,” she added. “But for now, I’m just starting out.”
