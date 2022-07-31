WINTHROP — Whether it was screwing up sourdough starters, learning how to crochet, or becoming an amateur mixologist, many people picked up a new hobby early in the COVID-19 pandemic. For Rachel J. Ramsdell, it was flower gardening.

“Back in March 2020, when the pandemic started, my circumstances changed which I had no control over, and I needed something to help provide for my three kids,” she said. “I just happened to stumble upon some flower farming YouTube videos, and thought I could do this from home.”

Business blooms for Winthrop woman

Rachel J. Ramsdell stands Friday at her roadside flower stand called Leah’s Garden on Route 11 in Winthrop. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
All the flowers sold at the Leah’s Garden roadside stand are grown at the Ramsdell house in Winthrop. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
