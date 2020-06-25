WATERTOWN — Work has begun on a wood deck that would provide additional outdoor seating for Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas Restaurant on Public Square.
Plans call for a freestanding wood deck that’s being built on the right side of the Strauss Memorial Walkway, which leads from Public Square to the J.B. Wise parking lot.
The city recently issued a building permit for the deck, said Carolyn Meunier, the city’s code enforcement supervisor.
Last month, the City Council approved the sale of the alleyway to businessmen Michael Pierce and Ken Bodah, who plan to open an outdoor restaurant for the former Wind and Wire building, 75 Public Square, at the site.
The deck is being built specifically for Spokes and not for the proposed outdoor restaurant. The deck will be freestanding so it can be moved or changed. Spokes also is adding a back entrance to allow for access to the deck.
Pedestrians will still be able to walk through the alleyway, as according to a stipulation in the sale agreement to the two businessmen.
City officials haven’t heard anything in months about the plans for the outdoor restaurant. Mr. Pierce could not be reached for comment.
