DEFERIET — A former Catholic church in the village is being resurrected with the hope of bringing businesses to the community.
Just a few years after its centennial, St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church ceased to function as a parish. The last weekly Mass was celebrated at the church on June 23, 2019, with the church’s pastor, the Rev. Robert L. Decker, officiating.
St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church, 31 Riverside Drive, was incorporated Jan. 11, 1913. Parishioners, mainly of Polish and Italian descent, built the church on land deeded to them by the St. Regis Paper Mill on May 8, 1913, according to mayor and former village historian Janet M. Zando.
For several years after the church ceased being a parish, it was an oratory, meaning only sacramental services, such as weddings and funerals could be performed. Then last year, the former church was put up for sale.
Michael A. Gavigan, owner of Mag’s Creation, purchased the former St. Rita’s Catholic Church to be use for his woodworking business.
After working for about 30 years as an industrial electrician, Mr. Gavigan decided it was time for a change and taught himself how to use a lathe.
“Doing research led me to try more advanced pieces such as some artistic pieces using wood burls and a technique called inside-out turning,” his business website reads. He started his woodworking business in 2017.
Mr. Gavigan and his business associates Alicia and Bjourn “BJ” Ahlstrom operate a shop on Fort Drum.
When Mr. Gavigan first visited the former church, he “fell in love with the building” and decided to move his workshop from his Lyons Falls home base to Deferiet.
“When I first walked into the building, I felt the arched wood ceilings were very inviting and would work well for a sales floor,” he said. “I have been looking for a long time, I had outgrown my shop at home. This is closer to my Fort Drum shop. Things just fell into place, it was like it had been here waiting for me.”
Out of respect for the church, he has named his new shop Mag’s Creations at Rita’s. He has organized the workshop in the basement and will convert the main floor into the sales area. He hopes to eventually invite other vendors into the shop and to create a museum in the altar area to honor St. Rita and the village of Deferiet. He hopes to employ one or two sales staff.
The shops sell custom wooden items including military awards, decor and custom engraved pieces.
Mag’s Creations at Rita’s will have a soft opening starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
