Offices would stay staffed in chamber merger

Work is continuing to establish an integrated chamber of commerce in St. Lawrence County. It would merge the Massena, Canton and Ogdensburg chambers under the umbrella of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, a plan that has been under consideration for some time. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Work is continuing to establish an integrated chamber of commerce in St. Lawrence County.

Massena Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor, who serves as the liaison to the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce, said those board members received an update on the integration process from Benjamin R. Dixon, executive director of the county chamber, during their recent meeting.

