MASSENA — Work is continuing to establish an integrated chamber of commerce in St. Lawrence County.
Massena Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor, who serves as the liaison to the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce, said those board members received an update on the integration process from Benjamin R. Dixon, executive director of the county chamber, during their recent meeting.
As part of his presentation, she said Mr. Dixon also discussed plans for staffing at the Massena Chamber of Commerce.
The integration process will require the approval of local chamber members, Mrs. Bellor said, and Mr. Dixon plans to schedule a meeting with those members to explain their role.
Councilor Thomas C. Miller wondered who determined who would be hired for the Massena office. Mrs. Bellor said she couldn’t answer that at this stage.
“I can’t respond to that because first of all, it has to go through the process. All the people who pay their dues, they’re the only ones that have a vote as to the integration. From there, we’re going to know form them when they’re going to have somebody locally working here. That’s all I know,” she said.
Mrs. Bellor said she was assured that someone would be staffing the Massena office throughout the day.
“They said anybody that comes in their door any time during the day, and I made sure to ask them a few times. So, we should be covered pretty well,” she said.
She said that could entice current members to keep their membership going and new members to join the chamber.
“But, it has to go through that process, and there has to be a certain percent from each community to vote to get that process passed,” she said.
Mr. Dixon had presented the plan to the Massena Town Board in September, and he said if all went according to plan, the county could have an integrated chamber of commerce at the start of the new year. It would merge the Massena, Canton and Ogdensburg chambers under the umbrella of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, a plan that has been under consideration for some time.
He said integration would bring a back office and administrative staff that could handle the work that local chamber directors needed to handle.
“Things like payroll, insurance, the bookkeeping and the legal filings and all that stuff, which chews up way too much of their time. That time that is saved could then be put toward supporting the businesses, being boots on the ground, going through the doors of the businesses and saying, ‘Hey, how are things going? What do you need? How can we support you?’” Mr. Dixon told the town board in September. “That is one of the major drivers of this idea of a merged chamber entity is that you would have that extra capacity to do that.”
He said the combined chamber would have staff who would be dedicated to each community that participates in the integration.
A consultant has already performed a feasibility study, and an audit was conducted at each chamber. In addition, the New York Council on Nonprofits has been hired on a retainer to assist with the integration process.
“That is a group of attorneys that provide legal services to nonprofit entities across the state,” Mr. Dixon said. “We have them on retainer to help us with the legal process, the documentation and any kind of legal documents that need to be put together for the filings to the state, and to also work with us in the process of getting the appropriate votes and approvals from each of the chambers and members involved.”
The vote by each chamber on the resolution to merge would be the final step before filing the resolutions, revised bylaws and certificates of merger with the state.
“At that point, the merger would be complete,” he said.
