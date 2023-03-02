MASSENA — Work is ongoing to transform 161,000 square feet of what was once the former Hill’s location and food court at the St. Lawrence Centre mall into warehouse space.

The site plan was approved by the Massena Town Planning Board during its November meeting. Among those at the meeting were Charles Moryoussef, director of operations at Groupe Shapiro, the mall’s owners, and Potsdam architect Brooks Washburn.

