CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night with the organizers of the 2023 World University Games, which will be based in Lake Placid in January.
Ashley Walden, chief operating officer of the Adirondack Sports Council, said the games are split into three regions — Lake Placid, Gore Mountain in the south and Canton and Potsdam in the west.
Canton and Potsdam will be hosting all the preliminary matches of both the men’s and women’s hockey tournament. The semifinals and finals will be played in the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.
The meeting was designed to alert area officials and business owners to the possibilities for collaboration with the games. Just over 30 people attended the hourlong session on Zoom.
This is only the second time the World University Winter Games have been held in the United States, Ms. Walden said. The first time was in 1972, also in Lake Placid.
The summer games were held in Buffalo in 1993.
The official run of the games is from Jan. 12 to 22, but some preliminary hockey games will be held before Jan. 12, she said.
About 50 nations will be taking part in the games, which will consist of 12 sports and 86 medal events.
The organizers are expecting 2,500 athletes from more than 600 universities.
Ms. Walden said they are expecting up to 12 men’s hockey teams and eight women’s teams.
All the hockey athletes will be housed in Knowles Hall at SUNY Potsdam. The women’s games will be played at Maxcy Hall at SUNY Potsdam and the men’s games will be split between Cheel Arena at Clarkson University and Roos House at SUNY Canton.
The organizers shared some opportunities businesses will have available to them.
Lori Fitzgerald of the Lake Placid Business Association is head of accommodations for the event and talked about a few programs.
She said organizers will be offering complimentary framed posters for businesses, will help businesses promote programs that reward volunteers and will organize a pint glass scavenger hunt.
The pint glass scavenger hunt consists of brewers offering free World University Games-themed glasses for purchase of their beer in area restaurants, with the goal of consumers collecting a full set of the five glasses that will be available.
Businesses can find out more about the opportunities at lakeplacidbusinessassociation.com/lp23.
Catherine Leist, manager of volunteer programs, said that they will need 230 volunteers for the hockey program in Canton and Potsdam.
Volunteers will be needed for medical and doping control, workforce management, transportation, technology, sport and competition services, media services, athletes village and sustainability efforts.
“Volunteering helps build a sense of community that can last for generations,” she said.
Volunteer information can be found at lakeplacid2023.com
Logan McReynolds, the head of food and beverage, said that in addition to feeding athletes at Knowles Hall there will be about 70 officials who will need to be fed. He described a voucher program in which local restaurants would offer discounts for officials.
“We used it very successfully in Lake Placid over the winter when we had a speed skating event,” he said.
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Brooke E. Rouse said that they hope to put together an in-person meeting with the organizers as the games approach.
