Wright named vice president, business deposit manager

OSWEGO – Jennifer Wright has been named vice president, business deposit manager at Pathfinder Bank, according to Ronald G. Tascarella, first vice president, sales manager. “We are pleased to recognize Jennifer with this promotion,” said Tascarella. “With her experience and product knowledge, Jennifer has been a beneficial asset to our organization, and we look forward to watching her progress in this new role.”
As vice president, business deposit manager for Pathfinder Bank, Wright will be responsible for managing the bank’s business and municipal deposit solutions and growing the their deposit balances with the bank. In addition, she will manage our merchant services, credit card, and remote deposit capture products.
Prior to joining Pathfinder Bank in 2009, Wright was previously employed by another regional bank as an assistant branch manager, consumer loan officer, and assistant sales manager.
Wright is a graduate of SUNY Oswego and holds a bachelor of science in finance and economics. She lives in Parish with her husband, John, and their two daughters, Mackenzie and Kailey. In her spare time, Wright acts as an ambassador for CenterState CEO and volunteers at ARISE in Oswego. She also enjoys spending time with family, being outdoors, skiing, golfing and travelling.
Pathfinder Bank is a New York state chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc, (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC, listing: PathBcp). The bank has nine full service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga counties.
